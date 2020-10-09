Vinci (EPA:DG) Given a €90.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Vinci (EPA:DG) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vinci presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €91.89 ($108.10).

Shares of DG stock opened at €76.28 ($89.74) on Monday. Vinci has a 1 year low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a 1 year high of €88.80 ($104.47). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €77.07 and a 200-day moving average price of €77.59.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 35 airports worldwide.

