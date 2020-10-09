Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) Now Covered by BofA Securities

BofA Securities started coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) in a research note published on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on VIR. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $44.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vir Biotechnology from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Vir Biotechnology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vir Biotechnology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.33.

NYSE:VIR opened at $41.70 on Monday. Vir Biotechnology has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $75.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.93.

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $66.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million.

In related news, insider Jay Parrish sold 11,110 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total transaction of $529,391.50. Also, insider Phillip Pang sold 12,500 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $521,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,435 shares of company stock worth $7,271,757.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 11.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,094,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,502,000 after purchasing an additional 111,005 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at $25,426,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 517.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 226,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,287,000 after purchasing an additional 189,973 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at $6,589,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at $6,532,000.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

