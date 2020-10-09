Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $24.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.62% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Virtu Financial’s shares have outperformed its industry year to date. The company is expected to gain traction from the current market volatility. Its diversified business bodes well for the long haul. It has been witnessing growth in both its customer and non-customer market making businesses. Consistent operating performance of Market Making is impressive. The company’s Execution Services segment has been gaining from the ITG buyout, which diversified its revenues and leveraged its core technology. Its balance sheet strength enables it to deploy capital via dividends. However, its rising operating expenses weighs on its bottom line. Rising level of leverage is another concern. Its second-quarter 2020 earnings benefited from the market volatility amid the COVID-19 outbreak.”

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VIRT. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Virtu Financial in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.23.

NASDAQ:VIRT traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.30. 4,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,510,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.02. Virtu Financial has a 1 year low of $14.94 and a 1 year high of $28.59. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of -0.39.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The firm had revenue of $905.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 141.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Virtu Financial will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.45 per share, for a total transaction of $2,245,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 10.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,532,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,768,000 after purchasing an additional 703,369 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 238.4% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,337,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,842 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 162.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,424,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,665,000 after acquiring an additional 882,732 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Virtu Financial in the first quarter valued at about $26,371,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 8.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 890,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,018,000 after acquiring an additional 67,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Virtu Financial (VIRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.