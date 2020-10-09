Virtus Total Return Fund (NYSE:ZTR) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.04

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.04 and traded as low as $8.03. Virtus Total Return Fund shares last traded at $8.04, with a volume of 119,180 shares.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.05.

Get Virtus Total Return Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,292,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,309,000 after acquiring an additional 52,206 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Virtus Total Return Fund by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 137,207 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 25,171 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Virtus Total Return Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Virtus Total Return Fund by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 66,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $348,000. 8.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtus Total Return Fund Company Profile (NYSE:ZTR)

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.