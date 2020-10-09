Virtus Total Return Fund (NYSE:ZTR) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.04

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.04 and traded as low as $8.03. Virtus Total Return Fund shares last traded at $8.04, with a volume of 119,180 shares.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.05.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th.
Virtus Total Return Fund Company Profile (NYSE:ZTR)
Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
