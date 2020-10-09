Visa’s (V) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Visa (NYSE:V) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. Wedbush currently has a $220.00 price target on the credit-card processor’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on V. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Visa from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a buy rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $214.72.

V opened at $202.98 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $203.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $394.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. Visa has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $217.35.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Visa will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,367,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total value of $298,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,599.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,748,541 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emerald Advisors LLC raised its position in Visa by 2.1% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. BEAM Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the second quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.6% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.2% in the second quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 9,459 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

