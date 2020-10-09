Visa’s (V) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Visa (NYSE:V) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. Wedbush currently has a $220.00 price target on the credit-card processor’s stock.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on V. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Visa from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a buy rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $214.72.
V opened at $202.98 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $203.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $394.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. Visa has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $217.35.
In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,367,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total value of $298,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,599.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,748,541 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emerald Advisors LLC raised its position in Visa by 2.1% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. BEAM Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the second quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.6% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.2% in the second quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 9,459 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.
