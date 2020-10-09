Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Vistra Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vistra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. ValuEngine lowered Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Vistra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Vistra Energy alerts:

In other news, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.19 per share, with a total value of $363,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,462,957.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Curtis A. Morgan acquired 41,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.19 per share, for a total transaction of $748,991.44. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Vistra Energy by 5.2% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 94,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Vistra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in Vistra Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $1,210,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Vistra Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $13,882,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Vistra Energy by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

VST stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $18.17. The company had a trading volume of 13,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,338,914. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.50 and its 200 day moving average is $18.60. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. Vistra Energy has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $27.96.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter. Vistra Energy had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 8.57%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vistra Energy will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Vistra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

Vistra Energy Company Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.