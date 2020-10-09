Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $0.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 6.38% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Viveve Medical, Inc. is a medical device company focused on technologies for the cardiac and vascular markets. The Company’s lead product, RenalGuard (R), is designed to remove contrast dyes that are known to be toxic to the kidneys. Viveve Medical Inc., formerly known as PLC Systems Inc., is headquartered in Milford, Massachusetts. “

NASDAQ VIVE traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,865,357. Viveve Medical has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $9.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.48.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter. Viveve Medical had a negative net margin of 828.09% and a negative return on equity of 564.50%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Viveve Medical will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Viveve Medical stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 55,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.36% of Viveve Medical at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

About Viveve Medical

Viveve Medical, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of various post-partum conditions. The company offers Viveve System, a radio frequency generator, a reusable hand piece, and single-use treatment tip, as well as other consumable components.

