Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) will report earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Vivint Smart Home’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.40). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Vivint Smart Home will report full year earnings of ($2.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.91) to ($2.17). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.42) to ($1.46). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vivint Smart Home.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $306.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.14 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Vivint Smart Home in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vivint Smart Home in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vivint Smart Home from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.63.

Shares of Vivint Smart Home stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,986. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.51 and a 200 day moving average of $14.68. Vivint Smart Home has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 138.64 and a beta of 0.39.

In other Vivint Smart Home news, CEO Todd R. Pedersen purchased 20,959 shares of Vivint Smart Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.64 per share, with a total value of $369,716.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 103,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,024.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,107,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vivint Smart Home in the second quarter worth about $46,897,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Vivint Smart Home in the second quarter worth about $3,805,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Vivint Smart Home in the second quarter valued at about $1,823,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Vivint Smart Home during the second quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes smart home operating system; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; internally developed smart devices; and extensible partner-neutral ecosystem.

