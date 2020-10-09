Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $321.09 Million

Analysts predict that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) will post sales of $321.09 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vivint Smart Home’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $318.91 million to $323.26 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vivint Smart Home will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vivint Smart Home.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $306.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.14 million.

VVNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vivint Smart Home in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Vivint Smart Home in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.63.

Vivint Smart Home stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,986. Vivint Smart Home has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.64 and a beta of 0.39.

In related news, CEO Todd R. Pedersen acquired 20,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.64 per share, for a total transaction of $369,716.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,024.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VVNT. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the 2nd quarter worth $1,107,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vivint Smart Home during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,897,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Vivint Smart Home during the second quarter worth $3,805,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Vivint Smart Home during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,823,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the 2nd quarter valued at $310,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes smart home operating system; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; internally developed smart devices; and extensible partner-neutral ecosystem.

