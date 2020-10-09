Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $44.33 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) will announce $44.33 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.00 million and the highest is $131.68 million. Voyager Therapeutics reported sales of $20.43 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 117%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full year sales of $110.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $66.70 million to $202.91 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $75.23 million, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $105.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Voyager Therapeutics.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.52. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 60.61% and a negative return on equity of 66.46%. The firm had revenue of $28.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 million.

VYGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Chardan Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Voyager Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Voyager Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

NASDAQ:VYGR traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $11.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,147. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.44. Voyager Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $16.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 357.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 454.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 12,648 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

