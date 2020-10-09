Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Research Coverage Started at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) in a research note released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an underperform rating on the stock.

VRM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Vroom from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Vroom in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Vroom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vroom from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Vroom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Shares of VRM stock opened at $49.65 on Monday. Vroom has a fifty-two week low of $38.46 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.85.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.43. The company had revenue of $253.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.12 million.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRM. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vroom during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Vroom in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Vroom during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vroom in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vroom in the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

