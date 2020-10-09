VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) Given New $3.50 Price Target at HC Wainwright

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) had its price objective lifted by HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Ci Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised VYNE Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered VYNE Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. VYNE Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.88.

Shares of VYNE Therapeutics stock opened at $1.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.07. VYNE Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $7.48.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($1.00). The company had revenue of $11.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 million. Sell-side analysts predict that VYNE Therapeutics will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Domzalski acquired 75,000 shares of VYNE Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $103,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,315,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,816,033.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Saik acquired 40,000 shares of VYNE Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.46 per share, with a total value of $58,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 340,000 shares in the company, valued at $496,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 319.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 11,398 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 210.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,963,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007,735 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 105,868 shares in the last quarter. AXA bought a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $2,071,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 160.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 682,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 420,994 shares in the last quarter. 50.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. It offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older.

