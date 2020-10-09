Waves (WAVES) Price Hits $2.41

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. One Waves coin can now be bought for about $2.41 or 0.00021724 BTC on exchanges including Kuna, COSS, Coinrail and HitBTC. Waves has a total market capitalization of $248.42 million and approximately $40.21 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Waves has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Waves alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00020964 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00010473 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00009352 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004059 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00014545 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Waves Profile

Waves (CRYPTO:WAVES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 103,220,212 coins. Waves’ official website is wavesplatform.com . Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Waves is forum.wavesplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Buying and Selling Waves

Waves can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Gate.io, Stocks.Exchange, Livecoin, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Bittrex, Cryptohub, Exrates, Indodax, Coinrail, COSS, Kuna, Exmo, Binance, Coinbe, HitBTC, Huobi, Liqui, Tidex, OKEx, Bitbns, BCEX and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waves using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.