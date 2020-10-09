Weidai (NYSE:WEI) Shares Gap Up to $0.84

Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.84, but opened at $0.93. Weidai shares last traded at $0.93, with a volume of 100 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Weidai from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.30. The firm has a market cap of $59.29 million, a P/E ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Weidai stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 520,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,474 shares during the quarter. FMR LLC owned about 0.74% of Weidai worth $6,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Weidai (NYSE:WEI)

Weidai Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides auto-backed financing solutions in the People's Republic of China. Its auto-backed financing platform connects borrowers primarily small and micro enterprise owners with online investors and institutional funding partners. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

