Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Price Target to $79.00

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

WLK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.88.

NYSE:WLK opened at $67.93 on Tuesday. Westlake Chemical has a one year low of $28.99 and a one year high of $75.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.07.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Westlake Chemical will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors own 28.19% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

