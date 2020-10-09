Wells Fargo & Company Downgrades Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $60.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $55.00.
BEPC stock opened at $63.43 on Thursday. Brookfield Renewable has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $65.30.
Brookfield Renewable Company Profile
