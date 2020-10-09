Wells Fargo & Company Raises Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target to $15.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

OLN has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Olin from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Olin from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Olin from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Olin from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Olin from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.00.

NYSE:OLN opened at $15.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.17. Olin has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $19.82. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.14). Olin had a negative return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Olin will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

In other news, Director Scott Mcdougald Sutton purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 75,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,560. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 30,000 shares of company stock worth $326,242. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLN. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Olin during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Olin in the second quarter worth $49,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Olin in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Olin during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Olin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

