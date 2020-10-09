Wells Fargo & Company Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Allstate (NYSE:ALL)

Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Allstate (NYSE:ALL) in a research note published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

ALL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Allstate from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Allstate from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allstate from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Allstate from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.00.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $93.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.72. Allstate has a 12 month low of $64.13 and a 12 month high of $125.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Allstate will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of Allstate by 794.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

