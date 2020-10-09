Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $24.13

Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.13 and last traded at $23.97, with a volume of 10184 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.78.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WEN. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wendys in a research note on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Wendys from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wendys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Wendys in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Wendys from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.55, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.77 and its 200 day moving average is $20.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Wendys had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $402.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Wendys Co will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

In other news, Director Dennis M. Kass acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.09 per share, for a total transaction of $73,815.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,033.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WEN. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Wendys in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,840,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Wendys by 5,941.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,170,668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,276,000 after buying an additional 2,134,738 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Wendys by 12,991.2% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,400,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,539 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Wendys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,802,000. Finally, MIK Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Wendys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,790,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

About Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

