Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) Receives $36.55 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.55.

WRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Westrock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Westrock from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Westrock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Westrock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Westrock from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRK. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Westrock by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Westrock by 4.6% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Westrock by 0.3% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 129,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its holdings in Westrock by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 88,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Westrock by 60.8% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WRK traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.67. 38,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,948,098. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Westrock has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $44.39.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.32. Westrock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Westrock’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Westrock will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Westrock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

