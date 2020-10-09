Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a hold rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research note on Thursday, August 20th.

Shares of WBRBY opened at $5.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.35. Wienerberger has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $6.21.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.091 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 28th.

About Wienerberger

Wienerberger AG produces and sells bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems in Austria and internationally. It operates in six segments: Clay Building Materials Eastern Europe, Clay Building Materials Western Europe, Pipes & Pavers Eastern Europe, Pipes & Pavers Western Europe, North America, and Holding & Others.

