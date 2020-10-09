Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a hold rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research note on Thursday, August 20th.
Shares of WBRBY opened at $5.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.35. Wienerberger has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $6.21.
About Wienerberger
Wienerberger AG produces and sells bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems in Austria and internationally. It operates in six segments: Clay Building Materials Eastern Europe, Clay Building Materials Western Europe, Pipes & Pavers Eastern Europe, Pipes & Pavers Western Europe, North America, and Holding & Others.
