WinCash (WCC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $23,305.00

WinCash (CURRENCY:WCC) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. One WinCash coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00002155 BTC on major exchanges. WinCash has a total market cap of $358,038.32 and $23,305.00 worth of WinCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WinCash has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WinCash alerts:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000425 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000039 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

WinCash Profile

WinCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. WinCash’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,784 coins. WinCash’s official website is wincashcoin.io

WinCash Coin Trading

WinCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WinCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WinCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WinCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WinCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WinCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.