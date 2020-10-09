WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NYSEARCA:WCLD) Stock Price Up 2.9%

WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NYSEARCA:WCLD) rose 2.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $45.58 and last traded at $45.39. Approximately 378,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 390,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.09.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $14,182,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,537,000. Northstar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,445,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,078,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,581,000.

