Witan Investment Trust (LON:WTAN) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $186.44

Shares of Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $186.44 and traded as high as $190.60. Witan Investment Trust shares last traded at $190.20, with a volume of 1,736,284 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion and a PE ratio of 31.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 186.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 180.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.23, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.34 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. Witan Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.81%.

In other Witan Investment Trust news, insider Rachel Beagles purchased 9,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 189 ($2.47) per share, with a total value of £17,905.86 ($23,397.18).

About Witan Investment Trust (LON:WTAN)

Witan Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Witan Investment Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP, Lindsell Train Limited, Heronbridge Investment Management LLP, MFS International (UK) Limited, Veritas Asset Management LLP, Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP, Marathon Asset Management, LLP, Matthews International Capital Management, LLC, Trilogy Global Advisors, LLC, Pzena Investment Management LLC, Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, and GQG Partners, LLC.

