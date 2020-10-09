WOM Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $25.63 Million (WOM)

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. WOM Protocol has a total market capitalization of $25.63 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOM Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00002314 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00019924 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00041912 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009029 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006535 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $548.08 or 0.04947872 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00055651 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00032087 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

WOM Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,007,450 tokens. WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io . WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol

WOM Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOM Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOM Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

