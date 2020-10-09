Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Hits New 1-Year High at $126.27

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $126.27 and last traded at $119.96, with a volume of 288425 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.99.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Xilinx from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. 140166 boosted their price target on Xilinx from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub cut Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Xilinx from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.10.

Get Xilinx alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.71. The firm has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 46.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.25). Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The company had revenue of $726.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.22 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 2,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $311,996.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,003.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marshall C. Turner sold 4,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $450,585.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,542,710.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,406 shares of company stock worth $878,325. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,452,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 4.9% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 27,850 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 13.4% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 848 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 49.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 175,774 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $18,322,000 after purchasing an additional 57,988 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 3.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 21,983 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.