Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Sets New 52-Week High at $126.27

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $126.27 and last traded at $119.96, with a volume of 288425 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.99.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on XLNX shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Xilinx from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Xilinx from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. 140166 upped their target price on Xilinx from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.10.

Get Xilinx alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.97, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.16 and a 200 day moving average of $94.71.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.25). Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The company had revenue of $726.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.22 million. Research analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Xilinx news, Director Marshall C. Turner sold 4,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $450,585.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,542,710.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 1,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.10, for a total value of $115,743.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,522.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,406 shares of company stock valued at $878,325. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Xilinx by 20.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,871,932 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $379,715,000 after acquiring an additional 816,360 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Xilinx by 1.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,685,215 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $460,978,000 after acquiring an additional 83,868 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Xilinx by 9.1% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,346,460 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $427,648,000 after acquiring an additional 362,539 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Xilinx by 87.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,709,810 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $364,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Xilinx by 50.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,370,510 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $331,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,401 shares during the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xilinx Company Profile (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Featured Story: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.