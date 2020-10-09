Xiotri (XIOT) 1-Day Volume Tops $356,502.00

Xiotri (CURRENCY:XIOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 9th. Xiotri has a market cap of $3.23 million and approximately $356,502.00 worth of Xiotri was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Xiotri token can currently be purchased for approximately $731.29 or 0.06601070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Xiotri has traded 171.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009040 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00256721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00093197 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00037985 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.10 or 0.01526384 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000235 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00157160 BTC.

Xiotri Token Profile

Xiotri’s total supply is 5,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,418 tokens. Xiotri’s official website is xiotri.finance

Xiotri Token Trading

