Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.36.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.25 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Monday, September 21st. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 0.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,907,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,635,000 after buying an additional 67,203 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 721,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 238,589 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 858.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 306,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 274,147 shares during the last quarter. 48.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AUY traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.04. 291,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,285,426. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.25. Yamana Gold has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 4.42%. On average, analysts forecast that Yamana Gold will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0175 per share. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.85%.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.