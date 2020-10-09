Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aecom (NYSE:ACM) to Announce $0.57 EPS

Analysts predict that Aecom (NYSE:ACM) will report earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Aecom’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.57. Aecom posted earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Aecom will report full-year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aecom.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. Aecom had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Aecom from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.44.

ACM stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.24. 18,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,809,530. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of -16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Aecom has a 52 week low of $21.76 and a 52 week high of $52.40.

In related news, insider Chuan-Sheng Chiao sold 21,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $832,880.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,913.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Aecom by 2,034.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aecom during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Aecom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Aecom during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aecom during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

