Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) will announce sales of $1.50 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.40 billion and the highest is $1.57 billion. Ally Financial posted sales of $1.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full year sales of $6.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.99 billion to $6.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.33 billion to $6.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ally Financial.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 10.87%. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALLY shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ally Financial from $23.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ally Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Ally Financial from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.38.

NYSE ALLY traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $28.24. The company had a trading volume of 137,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,933,955. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.32 and its 200 day moving average is $19.63. Ally Financial has a 52-week low of $10.22 and a 52-week high of $33.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 8,308.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,310,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,776,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271,360 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the second quarter valued at $45,026,000. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter valued at $22,651,000. Magnolia Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 25.4% during the second quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 6,626,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 21.1% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,629,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

