Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) to Post $0.80 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) to announce $0.80 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Banner’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.87. Banner reported earnings of $1.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Banner will report full-year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $3.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $3.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Banner.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.33. Banner had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $147.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.97 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Banner from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Banner from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banner by 6,013.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 597,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,725,000 after acquiring an additional 587,253 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Banner by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 535,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,361,000 after acquiring an additional 245,722 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Banner by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 975,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,082,000 after acquiring an additional 174,400 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Banner by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 526,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,983,000 after buying an additional 151,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Banner by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,457,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,144,000 after purchasing an additional 88,557 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banner stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,116. Banner has a 52 week low of $27.12 and a 52 week high of $59.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.15.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

