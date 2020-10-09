Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.96 Million

Equities research analysts expect Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) to report $19.96 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.65 million and the highest is $20.60 million. Fidus Investment posted sales of $19.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full-year sales of $80.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $79.60 million to $80.68 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $81.18 million, with estimates ranging from $80.07 million to $82.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fidus Investment.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $20.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.33 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Fidus Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDUS. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 4.8% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 34,947 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Fidus Investment by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 150,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 37,700 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Fidus Investment by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Fidus Investment by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 9,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 15,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.22% of the company’s stock.

Fidus Investment stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.53. 6,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,848. The stock has a market cap of $256.10 million, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.73. Fidus Investment has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $16.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.13 and its 200 day moving average is $8.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.40%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

