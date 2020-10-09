Zacks: Analysts Expect ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) to Announce $0.07 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) will announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ADTRAN’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. ADTRAN reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 216.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ADTRAN will report full-year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.47. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ADTRAN.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $128.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.55 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of ADTRAN from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

ADTN stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.13. The company had a trading volume of 4,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,366. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.60. ADTRAN has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $13.20. The stock has a market cap of $526.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.31.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,841 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 527,638 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 32,574 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 107,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,891 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 4,188 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

See Also: P/E Growth (PEG)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ADTRAN (ADTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.