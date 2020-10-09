Zacks: Analysts Expect Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arcimoto’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.10). Arcimoto reported earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcimoto will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.48). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.34). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Arcimoto.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.24 million. Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 840.39% and a negative return on equity of 224.42%.

Several research firms recently commented on FUV. Bradley Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcimoto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Aegis lifted their price target on Arcimoto from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Arcimoto from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Arcimoto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Arcimoto presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

In other Arcimoto news, COO Terry L. Becker sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. Corporate insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Arcimoto by 26.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 9,234 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Arcimoto in the second quarter worth $1,315,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arcimoto in the second quarter worth $103,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Arcimoto in the second quarter worth $840,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Arcimoto by 26.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. 4.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FUV traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.46. 4,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,694. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.29. Arcimoto has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $8.89. The firm has a market cap of $199.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Arcimoto Company Profile

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. Its portfolio of electric vehicles includes Fun Utility Vehicle; Rapid Responder for a specialized emergency, security, and law enforcement services; and Deliverator for delivery of goods. The company was formerly known as WTP Incorporated and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011.

