Zacks: Analysts Expect Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) to report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Avis Budget Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is ($0.57). Avis Budget Group posted earnings of $2.96 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 97.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will report full-year earnings of ($7.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.77) to ($6.76). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to $2.78. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Avis Budget Group.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($5.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.84) by $0.24. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 4.15% and a negative return on equity of 66.36%. The company had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 67.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CAR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Avis Budget Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.83.

Avis Budget Group stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.10. 39,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,269,421. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Avis Budget Group has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $52.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 2.60.

In related news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc bought 67,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,088,732.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 1,233,049 shares of company stock worth $40,779,593 in the last quarter. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 299.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

