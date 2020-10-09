Zacks: Analysts Expect Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) to Announce $0.57 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) will announce $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Match Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.82. Match Group reported earnings of $1.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 57.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Match Group will report full year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $3.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $3.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Match Group.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Match Group had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $555.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MTCH. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Match Group in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Match Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.79.

Shares of Match Group stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,444,655. Match Group has a one year low of $87.56 and a one year high of $123.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 493.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

In other Match Group news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 50,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total transaction of $5,503,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,898 shares in the company, valued at $6,592,972.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jared F. Sine sold 67,881 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.41, for a total transaction of $8,037,789.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,395,260.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 666,541 shares of company stock valued at $67,821,773 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Match Group by 810.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,964,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,517,000 after purchasing an additional 6,199,674 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the first quarter worth approximately $295,380,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 125.4% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,845,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808,603 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 1,073.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,726,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the second quarter worth approximately $225,392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

