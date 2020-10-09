Zacks: Analysts Expect MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) to Announce -$0.46 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) will post ($0.46) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for MongoDB’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.44) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.47). MongoDB posted earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 76.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, December 14th.

On average, analysts expect that MongoDB will report full-year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($1.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($0.59). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MongoDB.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.18. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 156.29%. The business had revenue of $138.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.14.

In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.50, for a total value of $454,506.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 43,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,943,515. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 508 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.71, for a total transaction of $114,152.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,856,248.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 315,054 shares of company stock valued at $75,563,994. 16.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 172.3% during the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 0.9% in the third quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 59,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,762,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in MongoDB by 398.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in MongoDB by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

MDB traded up $6.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $258.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,221. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $93.81 and a twelve month high of $259.63. The stock has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of -65.80 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $222.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.37.

MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

