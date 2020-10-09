Zacks: Analysts Expect M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Equities research analysts expect M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) to announce sales of $1.46 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.45 billion and the highest is $1.50 billion. M&T Bank reported sales of $1.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full-year sales of $5.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.85 billion to $5.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.65 billion to $5.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover M&T Bank.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.37 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $148.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.65.

M&T Bank stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.06. The stock had a trading volume of 9,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,890. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.47. M&T Bank has a twelve month low of $85.09 and a twelve month high of $174.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $89,694.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 27,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 395.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 12,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 9,761 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter worth $1,476,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 183,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,022,000 after acquiring an additional 33,352 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter worth $2,947,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

