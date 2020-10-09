Zacks: Analysts Expect NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.53 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) will report $1.53 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NCR’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.55 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.51 billion. NCR reported sales of $1.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NCR will report full year sales of $6.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.28 billion to $6.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.48 billion to $6.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NCR.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. NCR had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 31.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NCR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NCR from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of NCR from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of NCR from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of NCR in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NCR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.56.

NCR traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.15. The company had a trading volume of 43,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.46. NCR has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $35.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.96. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.63.

In other NCR news, SVP Adrian Button sold 6,003 shares of NCR stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $111,115.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,715.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in NCR by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 99,407 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 11,358 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NCR by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 10,985 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of NCR by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 32,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NCR by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 379,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after acquiring an additional 125,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NCR by 143.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 107,403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 63,282 shares during the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

