Zacks: Analysts Expect Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Will Post Earnings of $2.38 Per Share

Analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.38 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Primerica’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.31 and the highest is $2.42. Primerica posted earnings per share of $2.26 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primerica will report full-year earnings of $9.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.20 to $9.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $10.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.40 to $10.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Primerica.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $525.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.39 million. Primerica had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share.

PRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Primerica from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Primerica from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Primerica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $252,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,888,354.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $406,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,255,692.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,170. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Primerica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Primerica by 216.9% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Primerica during the second quarter worth about $106,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Primerica in the second quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Primerica in the second quarter worth about $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

PRI stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,029. Primerica has a twelve month low of $61.20 and a twelve month high of $138.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.98%.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

