Zacks: Analysts Expect ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) to announce $0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. ProAssurance reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.40). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.57. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ProAssurance.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.07. ProAssurance had a negative return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $221.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PRA shares. Piper Sandler upgraded ProAssurance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America cut ProAssurance from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. ProAssurance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.03. 3,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,595. ProAssurance has a 52-week low of $12.67 and a 52-week high of $42.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $844.44 million, a P/E ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 0.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 23rd. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is currently -24.69%.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

