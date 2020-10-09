Zacks: Analysts Expect Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.23 Million

Brokerages expect Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) to post sales of $7.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Strongbridge Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.24 million and the highest estimate coming in at $7.80 million. Strongbridge Biopharma posted sales of $5.68 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma will report full year sales of $27.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.18 million to $28.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $37.64 million, with estimates ranging from $30.71 million to $50.27 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Strongbridge Biopharma.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $7.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 million. Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 80.86% and a negative net margin of 205.02%.

SBBP has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.05.

In other news, major shareholder Associates L.L.C. Cdk acquired 1,473,377 shares of Strongbridge Biopharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $3,315,098.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBBP. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 34.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 532,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 135,490 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Strongbridge Biopharma by 11.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 756,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 80,569 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Strongbridge Biopharma by 502.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 429,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 357,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

SBBP stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.27. 1,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,519. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.08. Strongbridge Biopharma has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $4.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $117.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.54.

Strongbridge Biopharma Company Profile

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company's commercial products include Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States; and Macrilen, an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist for use in the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency.

