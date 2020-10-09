Zacks: Analysts Expect Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) will report earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Synchronoss Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.62) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 54.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.10). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.38). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Synchronoss Technologies.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.38. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 20.35% and a negative net margin of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $76.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.97 million.

SNCR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities began coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchronoss Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.15.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNCR. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 5,021 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 164.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,616 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 12,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 52.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SNCR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,585. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $144.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.03. Synchronoss Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $6.51.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of things platforms, products, and solutions worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices.

