Zacks: Analysts Expect Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.15 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.38. Tyson Foods reported earnings of $1.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full year earnings of $4.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.22 to $5.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tyson Foods.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.50. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Tyson Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.73.

NYSE TSN traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,238,606. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Tyson Foods has a 1 year low of $42.57 and a 1 year high of $94.24. The company has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

In related news, insider Chad Roderick Martin sold 1,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $97,524.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 114.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 281.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

