Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $131.65 Million

Equities research analysts expect Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) to post sales of $131.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Diamond S Shipping’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $136.41 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $124.65 million. Diamond S Shipping posted sales of $141.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Diamond S Shipping will report full-year sales of $686.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $670.65 million to $695.44 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $711.13 million, with estimates ranging from $629.44 million to $776.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Diamond S Shipping.

Get Diamond S Shipping alerts:

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.10). Diamond S Shipping had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $183.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.07 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Diamond S Shipping from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diamond S Shipping currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.84.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Diamond S Shipping during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Diamond S Shipping during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Diamond S Shipping by 70.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DSSI traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $7.29. 2,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.68 and its 200 day moving average is $9.29. Diamond S Shipping has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The company has a market capitalization of $299.66 million, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.37.

Diamond S Shipping Company Profile

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of December 27, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 66 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 50 medium-range product tankers.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diamond S Shipping (DSSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond S Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond S Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.