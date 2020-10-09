Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $547.52 Million

Brokerages predict that Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) will post $547.52 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Primerica’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $551.09 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $543.95 million. Primerica reported sales of $519.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primerica will report full-year sales of $2.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Primerica.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $525.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.39 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 17.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on PRI. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Primerica from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Primerica from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.12, for a total transaction of $381,360.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 26,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,411,773.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $252,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,888,354.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $1,447,170 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Primerica during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,865,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 50.0% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 10.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 1.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 134,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,649,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PRI traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,029. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.34. Primerica has a 1-year low of $61.20 and a 1-year high of $138.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.98%.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

