Zacks: Brokerages Expect ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) to announce ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ADMA Biologics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is ($0.19). ADMA Biologics posted earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will report full-year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.86). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.38). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ADMA Biologics.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $7.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 164.90% and a negative return on equity of 104.32%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ADMA shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

In other ADMA Biologics news, Director Jerrold B. Grossman bought 10,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $29,478.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 45,500 shares of company stock valued at $121,386. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 109,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 5,492 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 37.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 6,136 shares during the period. Old Well Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 46.1% during the first quarter. Old Well Partners LLC now owns 22,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 6,975 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 64.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 9,527 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 104.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 9,838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.51% of the company’s stock.

ADMA stock remained flat at $$2.50 during trading on Friday. 29,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,814,271. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.41 and its 200-day moving average is $2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $215.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.96. ADMA Biologics has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 11.10 and a quick ratio of 6.75.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB, which is indicated for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

