Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Will Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) to announce $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $0.72. Sealed Air reported earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full-year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $2.99. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sealed Air.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 240.81% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SEE. ValuEngine cut Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sealed Air from $26.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.36.

NYSE:SEE traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.80. 25,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,394,773. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24. Sealed Air has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $43.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 22.70%.

In related news, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 9,239 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $369,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 167,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,694,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 63,349 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,533,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,855,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,827 shares of company stock valued at $3,274,743. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,701,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the second quarter worth about $52,926,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 118.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,309,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,572 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 33.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,183,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,658,000 after purchasing an additional 797,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 4,958.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 577,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,984,000 after purchasing an additional 566,461 shares during the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

