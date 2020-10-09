Zacks Investment Research Cuts Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Price Target to $39.50

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) had its target price decreased by Zacks Investment Research to $39.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. 140166 increased their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Hibbett Sports presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.58.

Shares of Hibbett Sports stock opened at $51.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.02 and a 200 day moving average of $22.69. The firm has a market cap of $845.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.66. Hibbett Sports has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $51.34.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.80. The company had revenue of $441.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.43 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 21.30%. Hibbett Sports’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 30,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $1,029,838.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,698.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,927 shares of company stock valued at $1,274,237 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 2.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 11.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 18.1% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 18.5% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

